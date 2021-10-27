Ohio lawmakers pass bill to allow fireworks to be set off on certain holidays

(WKBN) – On Wednesday, Ohio lawmakers passed a new fireworks bill that would make it legal to shoot off fireworks in the state on certain holidays.

It passed the Senate 26 to 5. The House then approved it 72 to 23.

Under the bill, fireworks would be allowed on the 4th of July, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, over Memorial and Labor Day weekends, Cinco De Mayo, Juneteenth and the Lunar New Year.

Local governments would still be allowed to ban fireworks or place restrictions on when they can be set off.

There would be a four percent fee on fireworks sales to pay for firefighter training.

Governor DeWine vetoed a fireworks bill last summer but a spokesperson indicates the governor will sign this bill.

It could take effect July 1, right before the 4th of July.

Tonight on First News at 10 and 11, we’ll have more information and reaction to the bill.