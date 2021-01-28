Ohio lawmakers introduce new bill in attempt to limit Gov. DeWine’s power

Among other things, the bill would require the governor to report every action he takes

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – Republicans in the Ohio Legislature have been looking for ways to limit Gov. Mike DeWine’s power in dealing with the pandemic.

A new bill introduced this week would do just that. Senate Bill 22 would create a 10-person committee with the power to rescind any health emergency after 10 days.

The committee can also rescind orders concerning infectious diseases at any time.

It limits health emergencies to 30 days unless approved by the legislature.

It also requires the governor to report every action he takes.

“There are no restrictions on these orders,” said Sen. Rob McColley (R – Napoleon). “The only difference in the bills is it allows the legislature to have a check and a balance.”

“There’s oversight in any industry and to think that any politician doesn’t want oversight, then you start to question the values of why,” said Rep. Jon Cross (R – Kenton).

DeWine said he is still looking over this bill but in the past, he has not welcomed limiting the power of health orders.