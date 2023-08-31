This article discusses domestic violence. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or abuse, there are resources available.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or live chat here.

The Ohio Domestic Violence Network has a list of local programs and shelters, available here. You can also call ODVN at 800-934-9840 or 614-781-9651 to get connected with resources in your area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Days after being arrested on charges that he violated a protection order, Akron-area state Rep. Bob Young (R-Green) has been stripped of his committee chairmanship.

A spokesperson for the Ohio House Republican Caucus confirmed that House Speaker Jason Stephens removed Young from his role as chair of the House Pensions Committee, effectively immediately. Young has been replaced by Rep. Adam Mathews (R-Lebanon).

The demotion comes a day after Young was released from the Summit County Jail, where he was held since early Tuesday after being arrested two counties over. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office had issued a warrant for Young’s arrest Monday for violating a protection order related to a pending domestic violence case against him.

Young faces two counts of domestic violence and an assault charge for a July incident in which he is accused of hitting his wife and another guest at a party in early July. He was initially charged with disrupting public service communications, a fourth-degree felony, for allegedly throwing his wife’s phone in the pool to prevent her from dialing 911, but that charge has since been dismissed.

His removal as chair of the pensions committee comes after northeast Ohio Democrats Rep. Tavia Galonski (D-Akron) and Rep. Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) called on Stephens to do so. As pensions committee chair, Young received a $9,000 pay increase.

Stephens had previously called for Young to resign, although Young has publicly indicated he will not do so. Young has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was due in court Thursday afternoon. In a statement after the incident, Young asserted that his actions were not criminal and were the result of stress, alcohol and “undervaluing Christ.”