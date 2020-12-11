Ohio law on ballot box limit quietly clarified as suit ends

Democrats said the litigation’s ending clears the way for multiple drop boxes in future Ohio elections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A lawsuit challenging an Ohio order that restricted counties to one ballot drop box location during November’s election quietly ended Thursday, leaving in place trial and appellate court rulings that said Ohio law does not require such a limit.

The Ohio Democratic Party, which brought the suit against Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, seized on the litigation’s ending as clearing the way for multiple drop boxes in future elections.

Curbside ballot dropoff grew in popularity across the U.S. this year amid the coronavirus pandemic and upheaval at the U.S. Postal Service.