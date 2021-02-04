Ohio launches new online stolen guns database

In order to find out if the gun you bought was stolen, all you have to do is go online and make a quick search

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – When thieves steal an item, they either keep it for themselves or try to sell it. Guns are commonly stolen items and places like pawnshops and flea markets are places people usually look for them.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office now has a new search tool designed to stop the buying, selling, and trading of stolen guns.

Trying to find out if a gun you bought was stolen can be difficult. Fortunately in Ohio, they're making it a little bit easier to find out.

This tool is completely online and is designed to stop the sale before it’s too late. The process is fairly simple as well.



Guns for sale at Todd’s Sporting Goods in Proctorville, Ohio with serial numbers on the tags as well as the products. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

In order to find out if the gun you bought was stolen, all you have to do is go online and make a quick search.

On the Ohio attorney general’s website look for the tab labeled “Search the Ohio Stolen Guns Database.” There, you will find a search bar where you can put in the gun’s serial number and if it does show up, then the firearm may have been stolen.

Local flea markets and pawnshops can also use the registry to make sure the sale is legal. French 500 Flea Market manager Edna Dovenbarger says it seems very convenient for anyone looking to purchase a firearm.

That way they wouldn’t have to be worried about if they bought stolen merchandise. Edna Dovenbarger, French 500 Flea Market manager

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement saying, “This is a great tool which can be utilized by our citizens who may be interested in purchasing a firearm but would like to check to ensure that what they are buying, is not stolen.”

If a firearm you bought is considered stolen, you should immediately report it to the police. For more information on the searchable database, click here.