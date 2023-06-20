COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — Anglers can now access detailed fishing information using four new databases in the DataOhio Portal.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife says you can find out where to fish, get the Sport Fish Report and Angler Survey, and view the Waterbody Report in the portal.

The Where to Fish tool guides you on where to find the best fishing based on interest and other criteria. You can put in parameters such as how far you want to travel, abundance and size of fish you want.

The Sport Fish reports “catch per effort” is based on a user’s selection of species. You can search statewide or by specific location.

The Angler survey tool provides information from other anglers such as where they go most often to fish and how many fish are caught per hour.

The Waterbody report is where you can select your favorite location and see changes in the sport fish abundance, size and structure over time.