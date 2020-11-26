Ohio judge: Defendant’s actions were disturbing, violent, vicious toward animals

Photo courtesy Union County Prosecutors Office. Bret M. Collins will serve 22 months for abusing two cats under his supervision.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old will spend nearly two years in prison for violent actions against two cats.

Bret Michael Collins was to watch and care for the animals while their owner was out of town. When their owner returned, she took them to the veterinarian because they were not acting normally.

Noting that the defendant’s actions were “disturbing, violent, and vicious,” Judge Mark O’Connor sentenced 21-year-old Bret Michael Collins to 22 months in prison for injuring two house cats, one so severely it had to be euthanized by a veterinarian.

“These cats had multiple fractures, bruising and internal injuries,” said Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Chase in a news release. “What was done to these animals was cruel, vicious and horrific.”

The cats’ injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma from the cats being swung by their tails and smashed into a hard object.

According to Marysville Police, Collins said he had been bitten by one of the cats and denied touching or harming them. Collins’ girlfriend told prosecutors she had witnessed Collins grab Charlie by his tail and “fling him” across the room, striking the wall. The girl said the cat laid on the floor and didn’t move after being abused.

One cat had to be euthanized. According to the news release, when the veterinarian examined Charlie, she determined that he was suffering from facial contusions and bruising, missing and broken teeth, hemorrhaging in both eyes indicating blunt force trauma, a transverse left front fractured humerus, large areas of bruising on both of his hips, a fractured spine, a wound to his tail, bruising on his right front leg, and broken and shredded claws on his right front and left front paw.

The second cat, Chance, underwent medical care at the Marysville Animal Care Center. The cat was released into the care of the Union County Humane Society.

Chance suffered numerous injuries, including facial swelling and bruising, oral lesions, missing and broken teeth, bruising on his right temple and right ear, a puncture wound on his left thigh, rib fractures, a collapsed lung, and broken and shredded claws on his right and left front paws and his left rear paw.

The Court sentenced Collins to 10 months in prison on Count 1, and to 12 months in prison on Count 2, to run consecutively, for a total prison sentence of 22 months.

Among the comments in the presentencing the court found:

“The offenses committed by the Defendant are disturbing, involving the most violent, vicious, and extensive multiple serious injuries inflicted on 2 household cats.”

Also in the release, the explaination by the court for the consecutive sentences was that the harm caused by the Defendant was so great or unusual that no single prison term would adequately reflect the seriousness of the Defendant’s conduct.

Collins apparently asked for a second chance, and the judge refused.