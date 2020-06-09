Ohio joins multi-state lawsuit against businesses accused of sending a billion robocalls

The lawsuit claims that over 59 million of the calls were made to Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio joined six other states on Tuesday to file a lawsuit against two Texas businesses accused of sending out a billion illegal robocalls.

The lawsuit accuses Rising Capital Group LLC and JSquared Telecom LLC of being behind a bombardment of robocalls, offering extended car warranties and health care services.

The lawsuit claims that over 59 million of the calls were made to Ohioans.

“Thanks to thousands of watchful Ohioans, we’re taking the fight to a source of these pestilent robocalls,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Every call you report represents an important piece of evidence that can help us build cases like this one. Keep ‘em coming.”

Yost said more than 70 complaints made to the state’s Robocall Enforcement Unit were tied to the Texas businesses.

The lawsuit claims that the defendants illegally engaged in caller ID spoofing to mislead or defraud victims. They are also accused of targeting phone numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry and playing prerecorded messages without consent from recipients.

Yost and attorney generals from Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina and Texas claim that the defendants violated the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act as well as state laws.

The lawsuit was filed through the U.S. District Court of Southern Texas. The Federal Communications Commission is also taking legal action against the businesses.

Robocalls can be reported to the Robocall Enforcement Unit by texting “ROBO” to 888111, visiting OhioProtects.org or calling 1-800-282-0515.