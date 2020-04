The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is reporting that 226,007 Ohioans filed for unemployment last week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is reporting that 226,007 Ohioans filed for unemployment last week.

This marks the second straight week that filings have topped 200,000.

The number of jobless claims in Ohio over the past three weeks stands at 696,519, compared to 364,603 in all of 2019.

Over the last three weeks, $124 million has been dispersed in unemployment compensation across the state.

Claims can be filed online at unemployment.ohio.gov.