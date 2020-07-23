Ohio jobless claims fall from last week

PASADENA, CA – MAY 14: Job seekers look over job opening fliers at the WorkSource exhibit, a collaborative effort by governmental agencies to offer jobs and job training resources at the Greater Los Angeles Career Expo at the Pasadena Convention Center on May 14, 2009 in Pasadena, California. Nineteen exhibitors offer job and educational opportunities as well as advice from the Board of Equalization at the event that is open to the general public. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Jobless claims in Ohio fell last week as just over 30,000 new unemployment claims were made, according to information released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

For the week ending July 18, 30,138 initial jobless claims were made. This is 244,077 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

Ohioans filed 423,672 continued jobless claims last week, which were 352,630 fewer than the peak earlier this year, according to ODJGFS. The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 18 weeks (1,529,850) was more than the combined total of those filed during the last three years.

ODJFS said it has distributed more than $5.5 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 757,000 Ohioans. It has processed 94 percent of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received.

The agency says it has also made more than $4.1 billion in federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments to more than 449,000 claimants. Those benefits are scheduled to expire July 25.

Nationally, the number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.