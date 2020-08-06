Ohio jobless claims fall again as federal checks end

Two people walk past a closed storefront, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in University Heights, Ohio. Ohio has paid a record $227 million to more than 271,000 individuals who filed for unemployment in the past four weeks. Nationally, a record 22 million people have sought jobless benefits, including 5.2 million new claims reported Thursday. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Ohioans filed 404,434 continued jobless claims last week, which were 371,868 fewer than the peak earlier this year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Jobless claims in Ohio fell again last week as fewer than 26,000 new unemployment claims were made, according to information released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

For the week ending August 1, 25,952 initial jobless claims were made. This was 248,263 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

Ohioans filed 404,434 continued jobless claims last week, which were 371,868 fewer than the peak earlier this year, according to ODJGFS. The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 20 weeks (1,583,739) was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

ODJFS said it has distributed more than $5.8 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 771,000 Ohioans. It has processed 94 percent of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received.

Nationally, nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired.