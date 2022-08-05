WASHINGTON (WCMH) – A Whitehall man that the FBI named as being involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in 2021 changed his plea to guilty Friday morning.
Troy E. Faulkner previously pleaded not guilty to seven charges filed against him in federal court for the Southern District of Ohio. These included:
- Destruction of government property
- Obstruction of an official proceeding
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
- Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building
- Stepping, climbing, removing or injuring property on the Capitol grounds
Faulkner instead entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors during a Friday hearing, specifically pleading guilty to just one of the charges: destruction of government property. A judge set his sentencing for Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. and granted two of Faulkner’s requests, according to court documents NBC4 obtained. Faulkner asked for the court to remove his GPS monitor and for permission to use medical marijuana, and both were granted pending sentencing.
Faulkner caught the attention of FBI agents when Whitehall police recognized him in a video from that incident. Photos attached to court documents showed Faulkner kicking out a Capitol Building window while wearing a jacket that had his last name on it. Five people died and more than 140 were injured in the chaos that ensued inside the building and the aftermath.