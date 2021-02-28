Ohio Investigative Unit cites five liquor permit premises for violating health orders

The cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for further review and potential fines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Investigative Unit called out five liquor permit locations for improper conduct and disorderly activity Feb. 27 and 28.

Agents investigated the Waterbury Coach House in Lakewood to discover patrons at the bar were not following social distancing guidelines, sitting shoulder-to-shoulder.

There weren’t any barriers between the patrons, with additional customers standing behind them attempting to place orders with the bartender.

Waterbury Coach House also received a similar citation Jan. 10.

Strongville’s Harvest Saloon hosted 200 patrons and a live band in close quarters not practicing social distancing. Similarly, virtually every seat by the bar was filled with more patrons congregating around than agents deemed acceptable.

Harvest Saloon received a citation for improper conduct and disorderly activity.

Rookie’s Sports Bar and Grille, as well as Sky Mediterranean, both in Parma Heights, also received citations after agents observed at least 200 people in each location.

At Sky Mediterranean, customers were engaged in physical brawls and violating the health order.

Colebrook Lounge in Orwell received a citation for improper conduct and disorderly activity, as well as insanitary conditions.

The cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for further review and potential fines.