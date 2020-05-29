Ohio House votes to legalize sports gambling; bill now heads to Senate

The law puts the Ohio Lottery Commission in charge of regulating sports gambling

(WKBN) – By a vote of 83-10, the Ohio House of Representatives voted to legalize sports gambling in the state.

Places that offer it would have to pay a 10% tax on the revenue.

Sports betting by mobile devices would be allowed.

Veterans and fraternal organizations would be allowed to offer on-site betting.

The bill now goes to the Ohio Senate where lawmakers there, along with Governor Mike DeWine, favor having the State Casino Commission oversee sports betting.