Ohio House speaker calls on indicted predecessor to resign

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The GOP speaker of the Ohio House on Tuesday called for his predecessor, a fellow Republican under federal indictment in a $60 million bribery scheme, to resign his seat and leave the General Assembly.

Newly-elected Speaker Bob Cupp called Rep. Larry Householder’s return to the Statehouse following his July 21 arrest “offensive” to members of the chamber and “brought disrepute upon the House.”

Republican Rep. Larry Householder was stripped of his speakership last month but remains a lawmaker. He is accused of helping shepherd energy company money toward successful passage of a nuclear bailout bill last year.

The House and Senate have convened committee hearings to repeal the bailout legislation.

