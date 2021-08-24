Ohio House Republicans debate anti-vaccination bill again

FILE – Rep. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, listens as Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 17, 2015, before a House Financial Services committee hearing. A Republican-backed bill that would prohibit Ohio employers from requiring workers to receive vaccinations was scheduled for additional testimony on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Lawmakers shouldn’t be micromanaging businesses as they try to keep their employees safe, chamber president and CEO Steve Stivers said last week. “No legislator can claim to be pro-business and at the same time support efforts to restrict an employer’s ability to manage their workplace free from government interference,” said Stivers, a former Republican state lawmaker and U.S. congressman. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, file)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — House Republicans are resuming debate on a bill that would prohibit public and private employers from requiring vaccinations or punishing workers who don’t receive them.

The legislation has found support among some who do not want to take a coronavirus vaccine, but it also covers all other vaccines.

The legislation would strengthen notices that schools must provide parents about exemptions they can seek against having their children vaccinated.

Backers say vaccinations should be a personal choice.

Opponents include major Ohio business groups and hospitals, state associations of doctors and nurses, and other health care groups.

The GOP-controlled House Health Committee scheduled a new hearing for Tuesday.