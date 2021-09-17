Ohio House Republican not seeking reelection in 2022

(WKBN) – Republican Congressman Anthony Gonzalez, who represents Ohio’s 16th district, says he will not be running for reelection in 2022.

Gonzalez, a Cleveland native and former wide receiver for The Ohio State University Buckeyes, was elected in 2018 following a 5-year NFL career.

The Congressman drew the ire of his party earlier this year after voting to impeach then-president Donald Trump.

Gonzalez cited his family and what he called “toxic dynamics” inside the Republican party in his decision to retire.

