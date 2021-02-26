Ohio House pulls distracted driving crackdown from budget bill

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is reaffirming his stance to make handling any electronic device while driving a primary offense.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — House Republicans have pulled Gov. Mike DeWine’s crackdown on distracted driving from the state transportation budget.

Under current law, police need another reason to pull drivers over, such as speeding, before a distracted driving ticket can be issued. DeWine wants the action made a primary driving offense, meaning police don’t need another reason to pull drivers over first.

DeWine, a Republican, included the measure in the budget but fellow GOP lawmakers on the House Finance Committee removed it Thursday.

House Finance Chairman Scott Oeslager, a Canton Republican, said lawmakers didn’t want to deal with a criminal law issue in the funding proposal.

DeWine’s bill would have made even holding a device for a phone call would be an infraction

