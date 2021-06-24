Ohio House passes bill legalizing consumer fireworks

(WKBN) – The Ohio House has passed a bill that will legalize consumer fireworks in the state.

The bill will also allow individuals to discharge consumer-grade fireworks in Ohio on the following days:

New Year’s Eve/Day

Chinese New Year

Cinco de Mayo

Juneteenth

July 3, 4 and 5 and the previous and following weekends

Labor Day Weekend

Any other legal holiday

Under the bill, local governments can restrict or ban fireworks inside their boundaries. If signed by the governor, it will go into effect in 2022.