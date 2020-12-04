Ohio House passes bill allowing ‘With God’ to be part of state seal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio House of Representatives passed House Bill 473 Thursday that will allow the words “With God, all things are possible” to be part of the state seal.

The passage, taken from the book of Matthew in the Bible, is the state motto.

The legislation was sponsored by Ohio Representative Todd Smith.

“The passage of this bill sends a strong message to those attempting to remove displays of faith from public observance,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “‘With God, All Things Are Possible’ is more than a motto, it’s our heritage. It’s that faith in a higher power that made Ohio who we are, and by officially allowing its pairing with our state seal we honor our past and strengthen our hope for the future. I encourage the Ohio Senate to swiftly move to pass this legislation.”

The bill will now go to the Ohio Senate.

