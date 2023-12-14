YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Heart Association is expressing its dismay with the Ohio House overriding a veto by Governor DeWine that shot down a proposal to block cities from setting stricter tobacco laws than those of the state –specifically those involving flavored tobacco.

The vote taken Wednesday was 60-31, with 7 not voting. The next step is approval of the Ohio Senate.

DeWine said in his veto that local bans are essential because they reduce access to flavored tobacco and nicotine and “interrupts the cycle of addiction.”

Dustin Hoffinger, the state government relations director for the American Heart Association, said Thursday the vote is “devastating.”

“The legislators who voted to override the veto said they did so to protect jobs and small businesses in their respective communities. When did vape shops and tobacco retailers become pillars of our communities and public health ignored?” Hoffinger said.

Assistant Majority Floor Leader Rep. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, said the veto override is to save Ohio jobs.

“This is about protecting small businesses in Ohio. I am proud to vote to override the governor’s veto because we are going to protect our small businesses who need us at a time like this,” Cross said. “We are voting to keep Ohio open for business. And in this holiday spirit, I cannot think of a better holiday gift than delivering this vote for the hardworking Ohioans who need us to keep this place open for business.”

Hiffonger said he fears the vote puts the smoking ban in public places in jeopardy.

“This is a shameful public setback for our state,” he said.

Assistant Minority Leader Rep. Dontavius Jarrells, D-Columbus, said during the vote that the health consequences impacting children are profound the medical costs or a “sink hole.”

“My plea today transcends my role as a legislator. It is personal. My grandfather since the day I met smoked menthol cigarettes, and he died from cancer. His life was cut short by his addiction,” Jarrell said. “I’m asking this body to make a conscientious thought with their voice today to think about the people whose lives are cut short by menthol cigarettes.”