Ohio House ousts top leader after arrest in bribery scheme

Rep. Larry Householder on Thursday became the first Ohio House speaker ever removed by the chamber

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio House has ousted its Republican speaker as the chamber’s top leader in a historic, unanimous and bipartisan vote after his arrest in an alleged $60 million bribery scheme.

Rep. Larry Householder on Thursday became the first Ohio House speaker ever removed by the chamber, according to the Ohio History Connection.

At least for now, he still retains his seat in the Legislature.

Remaining members of Householder’s leadership team had said he deserves the presumption of innocence but “lost the trust of his colleagues and the public” and couldn’t effectively lead the House.

Householder and his attorney have ignored or declined requests for comment about the allegations.

