Ohio House GOP spending plan includes 2% personal income tax cut

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — House Republicans have proposed a 2% personal income tax cut in their version of the state budget.

Lawmakers say that amounts to $380 million in reduced taxes over two years beginning July 1.

The plan unveiled Tuesday also includes an overhaul of the way the state funds schools to make it more equitable.

The nearly $2 billion proposal calls for the changes to take place over the next six years and says no school district will lose funding during the phase-in.

The budget also provides previously announced $155 million in grants to help industries negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.