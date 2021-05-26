Ohio House Democrats file resolution to remove Householder from office

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Democrats in the Ohio House have filed a resolution to remove Rep. Larry Householder from office.

The resolution was filed Wednesday during a regular session of the house.

“(T)he House of Representatives may punish its members for disorderly conduct and may, with the concurrence of two-thirds of its members, expel a member,” according to the resolution.

Householder and four others were indicted by a grand jury on July 30, 2020. They were charged with RICO, or racketeering, charges in connection with House Bill 6. Householder has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors allege Householder and the others funneled money from an unnamed power company into a corporation, then used more than $60 million to ensure the passage of HB6. The billion-dollar law included money to bail out two nuclear power plants in Ohio.

Householder was removed from his position as Speaker of the House following the indictment.

Current Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp released the following statement on the resolution: