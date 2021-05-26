Ohio House Democrats file resolution to remove Householder from office

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Democrats in the Ohio House have filed a resolution to remove Rep. Larry Householder from office.
The resolution was filed Wednesday during a regular session of the house.
“(T)he House of Representatives may punish its members for disorderly conduct and may, with the concurrence of two-thirds of its members, expel a member,” according to the resolution.
Householder and four others were indicted by a grand jury on July 30, 2020. They were charged with RICO, or racketeering, charges in connection with House Bill 6. Householder has pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors allege Householder and the others funneled money from an unnamed power company into a corporation, then used more than $60 million to ensure the passage of HB6. The billion-dollar law included money to bail out two nuclear power plants in Ohio.
Householder was removed from his position as Speaker of the House following the indictment.
Current Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp released the following statement on the resolution:
The members of the Ohio House have had extensive conversations among themselves and some in public on whether to expel the former speaker, who is under federal indictment. There is a difference in opinion among members. Some believe the court criminal proceedings should be allowed to play out first. Others believe Mr. Householder’s conduct, whether ultimately judged criminal or not, meets the Ohio constitutional standard of disorderly conduct and justifies expulsion for the reasons because, at a minimum, the conduct was grossly unethical, a federal grand jury found probable cause to believe it was criminal and three indicted co-conspirators have already pled guilty to the conspiracy. I have consistently maintained that Larry Householder should resign from the Ohio House of Representatives. The resolutions filed will receive the appropriate process according to House rules.House Speaker Bob Cupp