Ohio House approves Congressional redistricting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — By a vote of 55 to 36, the Ohio House approved Congressional redistricting on Thursday. There were eight no votes.

As has been the case throughout the process, Republicans have been in favor of the new map while Democrats largely spoke out against it.

The map keeps Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties together, putting them with the rest of the counties now represented by Republican Bill Johnson. But Democratic state Representative Michael O’Brien of Warren has previously said that’s wrong.

The proposed map was given an “F” by the Princeton Gerrymandering Project because the watchdog group claims it gives a significant advantage to Republican candidates, but Republican leaders say otherwise.

“This is a very fair map. We have quite a few competitive districts and it follows a constitutional requirement,” said Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp (R).

O’Brien previously said he wouldn’t be surprised if the map is challenged in court. He says the change needs to start with the people on the committee who drew the maps — five Republicans and two Democrats.

“Four Republicans, four Democrats, then we would be able to have fair districts,” O’Brien said.

The new map will now head to the governor’s desk.