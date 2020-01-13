Ohio homelessness up slightly for year, down 17.7 percent overall

The homelessness rate in Ohio is up slightly for the year, but down over 17 percent overall since 2010

(WKBN) – The homelessness rate in Ohio is up slightly for the year, but down over 17 percent overall since 2010.

According to new data released by the 2019 Annual Homelessness Report to Congress, there were 10,345 homeless in the state, representing a 0.9 percent increase from 2018 and a 17.7 percent decrease since 2010.

The count was taken on a single night in January by state and local planning agencies (Continuums of Care).

In Youngstown, there were a total of 180 people experiencing homelessness, down 17.8 percent.

Other regional numbers:

Akron/Barberton/Summit County – 587 (down 7.0 percent)

Canton/Massillon/Alliance/Stark County – 278 (down 1.8 percent)

Cincinnati/Hamilton County – 1114 (down 2.9 percent)

Cleveland/Cuyahoga County – 1808 (down 10.5 percent)

Columbus/Franklin County – 1,807 (up 5.5 percent)

Dayton/Kettering/Montgomery County – 680 (up 0.1 percent)

Toledo/Lucas County – 662 (down 7.7 percent)

Remainder of state – 3,133 (up 11 percent)

Homelessness numbers nationally have increased. The report shows that there were 567,715 homeless on that single night in January, an increase of 14,885 since 2018.

Meanwhile, homelessness among veterans and families continues to fall, declining 2.1 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively, in 2019.

“The Trump Administration is committed to working with local communities to find effective ways to end homelessness,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “HUD will continue these efforts to help end the suffering of our most vulnerable neighbors in the most compassionate way possible.”

Twenty-nine states and the District of Columbia reported declines in homelessness between 2018 and 2019, while 21 states reported increases in the number of persons experiencing homelessness.

Homelessness in California increased by 21,306 people, or 16.4 percent, which is more than the total national increase of every other state combined.

“As we look across our nation, we see great progress, but we’re also seeing a continued increase in street homelessness along our West Coast where the cost of housing is extremely high,” Carson said. “In fact, homelessness in California is at a crisis level and needs to be addressed by local and state leaders with crisis-like urgency. Addressing these challenges will require a broader, community-wide response that engages every level of government to compassionately house our most vulnerable fellow citizens.”

Subcategories on of homelessness include veterans, families and chronic homelessness among those with disabilities:

Veteran Homelessness

Homelessness among Veterans is half of what was reported in 2010. Last year alone, the number of veterans experiencing homelessness declined by 2.1 percent.

Family Homelessness

In January of 2019, there were 53,692 family households with children experiencing homelessness, a decline of five percent between 2018 and 2019, and 32 percent between 2007 and 2019.

Chronic Homelessness