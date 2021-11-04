Ohio high schoolers will have to take financial literacy course, new law states

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law last Thursday requiring Ohio students in public high schools to take a financial literacy course.

Under Senate Bill 1, students who start 9th grade for the first time on or after July 1, 2022 will be required to take a one-half unit, or 60 course hours, of financial literacy.

Students can either take the class in place of a one-half unit of math or as an elective, according to the bill.

Students attending nonpublic schools accredited through the Independent Schools Association of the Central States, along with any other chartered nonpublic schools, won’t be required to do the course.

The bill was sponsored by representatives Steve Wilson and Rob McColley.

“It is our duty as a state to ensure that our education system prepares Ohio students for success. There are few things that will better prepare someone for success than an understanding of basic financial literacy,” McColley said. “Thank you to Governor DeWine for signing Senate Bill 1 and ensuring students can leave high school better equipped to start the next chapter of their lives.”