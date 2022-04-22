MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A Medina County school teacher has been arrested on a sexual battery charge.

According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were notified about alleged inappropriate sexual conduct involving a student and a Highland High School teacher.

Investigators say, after gathering more information, Kyle Brooks, of Akron, was taken into custody. He’s in the Medina County Jail awaiting arraignment.

“The Medina Country Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Highland Local School District Administration and the Medina County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance in bringing a swift resolve to this egregious allegation.” Sheriff Grice said.

In a statement, Highland Local School District Superintendent Catherine Aukerman said, “We are shocked and saddened by this information. We have and will continue to fully cooperate with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office investigation. It remains our top priority to provide a safe learning environment for all students and have made plans for additional counselors to be available at the high school for students or families who may need support.”

The case remains under investigation and more charges could come later.