An earlier report can be seen in the video player above.

NEW MIAMI, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Butler County softball coach and teacher’s aide pleaded guilty to charges relating to sexual contact with a 17-year-old student.

Former New Miami High School employee Ashley Rison pleaded guilty in Butler County Common Pleas court on Oct. 11 to one count of sexual battery and two counts of gross sexual imposition, per records.

Court records indicate five other counts of sexual battery were dismissed along with a felony charge of tampering with evidence and a misdemeanor charge of furnishing alcohol to an underage person.

Rison was charged in January after a lengthy investigation of a relationship between her and the student, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Butler County Common Pleas court, Rison will have a criminal disposition hearing on November 16.