Ohio high court rules criminal conviction not necessary in civil lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A worker termination case in Geauga County led to an Ohio Supreme Court decision about civil lawsuits in the state.

The court ruled that Ohio law allows a person to pursue a civil lawsuit based on injuries caused by a criminal act without having to show the crime resulted in a conviction.

The case surrounds a Geauga County Health District employee who accused the health district’s leaders of criminal acts that led to her dismissal.

Writing for the Court majority, Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor stated the laws do not state that a conviction is required before a lawsuit for civil liability based on criminal acts can be filed.

Justices Judith L. French, Patrick F. Fischer, R. Patrick DeWine, Michael P. Donnelly, and Melody J. Stewart joined the opinion.

In 2018, Rebecca Buddenberg sued in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, alleging federal and state anti-discrimination laws were violated by Geauga County Health Commissioner Robert K. Weisdack, certain members of the health board, her supervisor, and James Budzik, the health district’s attorney.

The health district asked the federal court to dismiss the case, arguing the civil claims could only be pursued if there were a conviction for the alleged crimes.