Ohio high court rules against giant e-school in multi-million dollar case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that the state school board’s order requiring a giant, now-defunct online charter school to repay $60 million over inflated enrollment figures is final and cannot be appealed.

The court delivered in a 4-3 decision IN what may be a merely symbolic blow to the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow in its yearslong legal fight against the monetary sanction.

It was once one of the country’s largest virtual charter schools. It was shuttered in 2018, and the status of any assets that could be used to repay the debt is unclear.

The school’s attorney declined to comment.

