Ohio high court delays ruling in Volkswagen emissions case

This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Volkswagen logo on an automobile at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to delay its ruling in a lawsuit seeking damages against Volkswagen over an emissions scandal.

The court ruled in June that a federal law doesn’t preclude Ohio from suing the automaker for cheating on U.S. diesel emissions tests.

At issue is the 2015 scandal in which the automaker was found to have rigged vehicles to beat the tests.

The company paid more than $33 billion in fines and settlements.

Volkswagen wanted the Ohio ruling delayed while it appeals it to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The state court agreed Wednesday to the request.