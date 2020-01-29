Ohio Health Department investigating Miami University coronavirus symptoms

Authorities were quick to respond to let everyone know that there isn't anything to be concerned with just yet

OXFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – When students woke up Tuesday morning at Miami University of Ohio, they had messages telling them that two students had minor symptoms related to the coronavirus.

The Oxford community is on edge, but state health officials have urged everyone to remain calm while they get all the facts.

Students coming back from winter break at Miami University in Oxford were surprised with an urgent message from the school.

“It was just kind of crazy. I was just sitting in my room and we got an email that basically said that the virus was happening, and a whole bunch of texts got sent to my phone and my group chats. It’s crazy,” said Kirby Copper, a sophomore student at the university.

“We are much more likely to see a contagion of fear than the actual disease. Matter of fact, you’re much more likely to get the cold or another flu right now,” said Amy Acton of the Ohio Health Department.

Both students right now have been isolated in their off-campus housing and are waiting for the test results.

The Ohio Health Department also wants to let the public know that the coronavirus has not been detected anywhere in the state.

“So we have no confirmed cases in Ohio. We have what we call in our lingo is persons under investigation,” said Acton.

So, until the coronavirus has been confirmed, they advise the public to act as they would in a normal flu season.

“What we are recommending–because it’s still low risk–is that the rest of the population take normal precautions–your hand-washing and monitoring,” Acton said.

Doctors say that coronavirus symptoms look like the flue–fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

Basketball games at the university scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday nights have been postponed as a precaution.