Ohio gyms and fitness centers can reopen on May 26

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Gyms and fitness centers across the state can reopen on May 26, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said during the state’s daily coronavirus news conference on Thursday.

It’s the latest phase of the governor’s Responsible RestartOhio plan. The announcement also comes with a new set of protocols, as recommended by the state-assembled advisory board. Those will be released at a later time.

Over the last few weeks, DeWine gradually announced reopening dates for many industries, including retail, restaurants and personal services. But no mention of gyms made owners increasingly anxious. On Tuesday, a group of 35 gym owners filed a class-action lawsuit with Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and the Lake County General Health District as defendants.

DeWine issued the order closing gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers, bowling alleys, indoor water parks, movie theaters and trampoline parks on March 16.