If passed, it would require a universal background check for gun purchases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A proposal to get a gun-related issue on the Ohio ballot moved a step closer on Friday.

Attorney General Dave Yost certified the proposal by Ohioans for Gun Safety.

If passed by voters, it would require a universal background check for all gun purchases. It would not apply to those giving a gun as a gift or for antique guns.

If the Ohio Ballot Board gives its approval Monday, then supporters need to collect 132,000 signatures from 44 counties.