(WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio EPA announced a new grant program Tuesday to help local communities. It’s called the H2Ohio Chloride Reduction Grant Program.

It will award a total of nearly $1 million in funding to local municipalities for equipment upgrades that will prevent the over application of salt on Ohio roads and reduce the amount of salt running off into Ohio’s streams, rivers, and lakes.

According to the Ohio EPA, heavy salt runoff is toxic to aquatic life and can also pollute drinking water sources, leading to higher treatment costs and infrastructure corrosion.

“ODOT deploys a lot of best practices on our freeways here in Ohio, and we want to share those with the communities that might not be able to afford the technology, for example, to make brine for themselves and their community or to have the right kind of snow plow or to have a salt storage facility. Those are just some examples that come to mind of things that communities can do with this money,” said Anne Vogel, director of Ohio EPA.

Communities and other governmental agencies can apply for single grants of up to $75,000 through January 31, 2024.