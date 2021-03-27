Ohio governor unsuccessfully sought changes to health bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Records show that Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unsuccessfully proposed a compromise to legislation restricting the state’s ability to respond to a public health order emergency.

Dan McCarthy is DeWine’s director of legislative affairs. An email obtained by The Associated Press shows McCarthy pushing Senate Republicans to make it harder for lawmakers to reverse a public health order by a concurrent resolution.

The bill as passed requires only a simple majority to approve a resolution overturning a health order. DeWine wanted majorities of two-thirds or three-fifths.

DeWine vetoed the bill. He said it would hamstring the state’s response to emergencies.

Lawmakers overrode his veto.