Ohio governor to extend curfew as virus deaths surpass 7K

The statewide curfew designated on Nov. 17 had been set to expire Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Gov. Mike DeWine has announced he will extend the statewide curfew as Ohio surpassed 7,000 virus-related deaths.

The statewide curfew of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. was designated on Nov. 17 and been set to expire Thursday. But DeWine said Monday it will have to be extended as health experts believe it is helping to marginally flatten the curve in Ohio.

The measure would require nonessential businesses to close by 10 p.m. It exempts pharmacies and groceries and restaurants offering takeout or delivery service.

DeWine says the order doesn’t apply to people who need to be at work, who have an emergency or need medical care.