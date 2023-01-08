CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was sworn in for his second term at his home in Cedarville on Sunday afternoon.

DeWine took the oath in a private ceremony attended by his wife, Fran, and family members. The Rev. Tom Hagan delivered the invocation, and a trio called The Firehouse Friends sang the National Anthem.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine, who is Mike DeWine’s son, administered the oath of office while southern district of Ohio court Judge Thomas Rose presided.

A ceremonial swearing-in will take place at 12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the Ohio Statehouse.