Ohio governor signs bill requiring burial of fetal remains

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill into law requiring that fetal remains from surgical abortions be cremated or buried.

The bill updates a current law that requires aborted fetuses to be disposed of “in a humane manner,” but “humane” is not further defined.

Mike Gonidakis is President of Ohio Right to Life. He calls the bill a vital piece of pro-life legislation.

The measure signed into law Wednesday was opposed by abortion rights groups including Planned Parenthood.

The ACLU of Ohio has said that abortion clinics already follow state-regulated procedures for the safe and appropriate handling of biological tissue.