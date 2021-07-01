Ohio governor says fines will remain for COVID rule-breaking businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — GOP Gov. Mike DeWine has vetoed a proposal by fellow Republicans to repay fines to companies cited for violating public health orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor says such a move sends a “horrible” message to the vast majority of businesses that did the right thing in following state efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The measure was included in the two-year, $75 billion state budget which DeWine signed into law early Thursday morning.

The governor also vetoed a Republican proposal to allow legislative leaders to intervene in lawsuits over the state’s redistricting process.