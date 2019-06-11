Ohio governor requests disaster funding from President Trump

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Tuesday requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration and federal assistance for the Ohio counties affected by tornadoes and severe storms.

The request is in response to 21 tornadoes that took place in Auglaize, Darke, Greene, Hocking, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Muskingum, Perry, and Pickaway counties. Those storms that passed through Ohio during the evening of May 27 and into May 28.

“These storms resulted in a disaster of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capability of the State of Ohio and affected local governments,” said Governor DeWine.

Inspections by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) identified 942 homes and buildings that were either destroyed or significantly damaged and 837 additional homes and buildings that suffered minor damage or were slightly affected.

DeWine requested that the 10 counties be eligible for assistance from the following programs:

— Individual Assistance Program

— Crisis Counseling Assistance Program

— Disaster Unemployment Assistance Program

— Disaster Case Management Program

— Disaster Legal Services Program

— Hazard Mitigation Grant Program