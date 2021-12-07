Ohio governor pushes $250 million funding plan for police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has proposed using $250 million in federal pandemic relief funds to pay for programs helping police fight violent crime and to aid first responders affected by pandemic-related stress.

DeWine says $175 million would go toward crime-fighting measures such as targeting violent hot spots and reducing evidence backlogs. DeWine says another $75 million would provide funding for wellness programs and to help recruit and retain first responders in agencies whose workforce shrank during the pandemic.

DeWine announced the proposal Monday.

The legislature could move a bill as soon as this week.