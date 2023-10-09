COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags to be lowered in response to the invasion of Israel.

DeWine sent out the directive on Monday saying the attack was “unprovoked.”

DeWine has ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio to be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds.

The order will be in effect from sunrise on October 10, 2023, until sunset on October 12, 2023.

Backed by a barrage of rockets, Hamas militants stormed from the blockaded Gaza Strip into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise attack during a major Jewish holiday on Saturday.

Israel formally declared war on Sunday. The hostilities so far have killed around 900 people in Israel and more than 680 people in Gaza, according to authorities on each side.