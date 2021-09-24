Ohio governor lobbyist resigns; was linked to bribery probe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The top lobbyist for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a man linked to an ongoing federal bribery probe but never charged, has resigned after three years on the job.

Dan McCarthy was the Republican governor’s legislative director.

McCarthy cited the pace and the grind of the job in a resignation letter.

Federal prosecutors have brought charges in a $60 million bribery scheme they say helped pass a legislative bailout of two nuclear power plants.

McCarthy is a former FirstEnergy lobbyist who was president of one of the dark money groups implicated in the alleged bribery scheme. McCarthy has said his actions were legal.