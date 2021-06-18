Ohio governor: House expulsion vote should be respected

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says he respects the decision of the Ohio House to expel former lawmaker Larry Householder following Householder’s federal indictment in an alleged $60 million bribery scheme.

DeWine has maintained since Householder’s July 2020 indictment that his fellow Republican should resign.

The governor repeated Thursday that he believed Householder should have resigned but he called the expulsion a decision by a separate branch of government that should be respected.

Householder and four associates were arrested in July in an investigation connected to legislation containing a ratepayer-funded bailout of two Ohio nuclear power plants. Householder has proclaimed his innocence.