Ohio Governor-elect Mike DeWine to appear on '60 Minutes'

Ohio Governor-elect Mike DeWine, who is currently Attorney General, is scheduled to appear on "60 Minutes" on Sunday.

DeWine's lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors will be featured during "60 Minutes," which will air after the NFL game ends, around 7:30 p.m.

In May 2017, DeWine announced a lawsuit against leading opioid manufacturers alleging they engaged in fraudulent marketing practices regarding the risks and benefits of prescription opioids.

In February 2018, DeWine filed a lawsuit against opioid distributors for allegedly using unsafe distribution practices and irresponsibly oversupplying the market in and around Ohio with highly-addictive prescription opioids.

DeWine interviewed with Correspondent Bill Whitaker about the lawsuits he filed regarding the opioid crisis.

"60 Minutes" can be seen here on CBS, WKBN TV-27.