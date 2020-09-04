Ohio governor delays more executions amidst drug shortage

DeWine has said the state is at a standstill because it's unable to obtain lethal injection drugs.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed two death row inmates’ 2021 executions as the state’s unofficial death penalty moratorium continues.

The announcement comes as Ohio struggles to find an adequate supply of drugs for lethal injection.

The Republican governor’s warrants of reprieve were issued Friday for condemned prisoners Melvin Bonnell and Cleveland Jackson. One reprieve moved Bonnell’s execution from March 18, 2021 to Oct. 18, 2023. The other reprieve moved Jackson’s execution from Jan. 13, 2021 to June 15, 2023.

DeWine has said the state is at a standstill because it’s unable to obtain drugs.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

More headlines from WKBN.com: