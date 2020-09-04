COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed two death row inmates’ 2021 executions as the state’s unofficial death penalty moratorium continues.
The announcement comes as Ohio struggles to find an adequate supply of drugs for lethal injection.
The Republican governor’s warrants of reprieve were issued Friday for condemned prisoners Melvin Bonnell and Cleveland Jackson. One reprieve moved Bonnell’s execution from March 18, 2021 to Oct. 18, 2023. The other reprieve moved Jackson’s execution from Jan. 13, 2021 to June 15, 2023.
DeWine has said the state is at a standstill because it’s unable to obtain drugs.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- New, used vehicle sales rebound since April’s pandemic-related shutdown
- WKBN Game of the Week: Brookfield vs. LaBrae
- Ohio governor delays more executions amidst drug shortage
- Kroger hires woman who was living in car outside supermarket: ‘I can’t even put it in words’
- A perfect start to your Labor Day Weekend