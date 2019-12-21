Ohio governor delays February execution amidst drug shortage

GOP House Speaker Larry Householder has said it may be time to reconsider capital punishment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed a death row inmate’s February execution as the state struggles to find an adequate supply of drugs for lethal injection.

The Republican governor’s warrant of reprieve was issued Friday for condemned prisoner Melvin Bonnell. The reprieve moved the inmate’s execution from Feb. 12 to March 18, 2021.

Bonnell was sentenced to die for killing Robert Bunner in Bunner’s Cleveland apartment in 1987.

DeWine says the state is at a standstill because it’s unable to obtain drugs.

GOP House Speaker Larry Householder has said it may be time to reconsider capital punishment.

If you’re viewing this story on the app, click here to see the interactive list of local inmates who are on Death Row.

Sitting on death row

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)