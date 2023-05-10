COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio is once again the “Heart Of It All,” but the reimagined campaign launched Wednesday will include some new ideas.

“Ohio, The Heart Of It All” was the tagline for the state between 1984 and 2001. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced during a stop in Cleveland for Ohio Tourism Day that the tagline is back replacing “Ohio, Find It Here.”

The message is that Ohio offers job opportunities, family-friendly communities, and a great quality of life in addition to tourism events, destinations and attractions.

The new logo and refreshed brand will be promoted through social media posts, radio, and brand videos running on broadcast, Connected TV, and YouTube set to the song “Must be the Love” by Wesley Bright & The Honeytones, a soul band from Akron.

The logo was designed by Columbus-based Ron Foth Advertising.